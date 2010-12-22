Apple Yanks Wikileaks iPhone App, Gives No Reason Why

Apple has yanked a Wikileaks iPhone and iPad app from its App Store for no apparent reason, TechCrunch reports.



The app was selling Wikileaks content (which is free on the web) for $1.99. It was approved on the 17th, and was yanked yesterday.

Maybe it wasn’t supposed to be in the store in the first place? Apple has a notoriously fickle standard for its app store, but it’s hard to see why this shouldn’t be available.

There are a few other apps with WikiLeaks material in them in the app store, but none that are dedicated to the site.

Apple isn’t saying why it pulled the app, so you can expect a storm of controversy as people howl about Apple’s walled garden, and freedom of the press.

Don’t Miss: The Best Selling Apps Ever – Their Amazing Stories

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.