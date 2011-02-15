Apple, Yahoo, Flickr Vet Goes To AOL To Help Re-Do AIM

A CSS guy named Dunstan Orchard is, right now, in the middle of his first day at AOL.



Before AOL, Dunstan had gigs at Apple and Yahoo’s photo-sharing site, Flickr.

He just tweeted that he is “joining the team that’s hoping to give @aim a bit of a makeover.”

He’ll be working for Jason Shellen and Chris Wetherell, who joined AOL when it acquired their startup Thing Labs, last fall.

Dunstan in himself probably isn’t a big story. What’s interesting about his hire is that AOL is out there in Silicon Valley, hiring up the kind of talent that fits in at Flickr and Apple.

