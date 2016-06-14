Apple is making Siri a whole lot better -- here's all the new things it can do

Apple announced on Monday during its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) some substantial improvements and changes coming to Siri, its voice-activated assistant.

– Siri now works with YouTube search on Apple TV.

– Siri is expanding onto Mac OS X, the Mac and MacBook computer operating system. Siri was previously only available on iOS devices, like the iPhone and iPad.

Developing…

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

NOW WATCH: Apple is replacing its brilliant MacBook chargers with something worse



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.