iOS 6 Is Coming! Apple's Big Developers Conference Scheduled For June 11

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple just announced the dates for its Worldwide Developers conference. It’ll take place June 11-15.We’re expecting Apple to announce the new features of iOS 6, the next version of the software that powers the iPhone and iPad, on opening day.



Apple should also announce the finalised features, pricing, and release date for OS X Mountain Lion, the next operating system for Macs.

Developers can sign up for the conference here.

Click here to see screenshots of OS X Mountain Lion.

