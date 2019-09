From Mac Pro to iOS 7, Apple just announced a bunch of new stuff at WWDC today.



Our very own Steve Kovach and Alyson Shontell recap the best moments from WWDC and talk about the announcements they’re most excited about:



Produced by Business Insider Video

