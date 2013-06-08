Everything You Can Expect Apple To Announce On Monday

Apple is holding its biggest event of the year, WWDC, on June 10.
It’s a developers conference, but Apple usually uses the first day to announce new products and other goodies in a big keynote presentation.
So what’s on tap? Here’s everything we expect Apple to announce.
The biggest announcement will be for iOS 7, a new version of the operating system that powers iPhones and iPads. Apple's chief designer Jony Ive is in charge of the new look. So what's going to change?
Jony Ive has also reportedly redesigned a few standard iOS apps like Calendar, Music, and Game centre with the new flat look.
You may be able to share files with other iPhones and iPads over WiFi using an app called AirDrop. AirDrop is already available on Mac computers.
Apple is also expected to announce a new version of OS X, the operating system for Mac computers. So what's new?
Apple will likely continue the trend of adding more iPhone-like features to the Mac. The new version of OS X is said to have a pop-up tray that'll make it easier to switch between open apps on your Mac. This is how you switch between apps on the iPhone and iPad too.
OS X will reportedly have tabs in its Finder tool. This will make it easier to hunt down files, folders, and apps stored on your computer.
Many expect Apple to unveil iRadio, a streaming Pandora-like music service that'll work with iTunes.
iRadio will likely tie in with Apple's advertising product, iAd. That means you'll hear ads in between songs.
There's some speculation that Apple will update its Mac laptops and desktops with faster processors. One report says there could be a new MacBook Air model with better WiFi and a faster processor.
