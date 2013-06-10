How You Can Watch Apple's Big Event As It Happens Today

Apple’s big WWDC developers conference starts today with an opening keynote address that will introduce new operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac Computers.



If you want to watch the action live you can do so on your Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer using the Safari browser.

For Apple TV owners, you should see a new icon on the main menu that says WWDC. (If not, restart your Apple TV and it should show up.) Open that app and you can stream Apple’s event live when it starts at 1 p.m. Eastern.

For Mac, iPhone, and iPad owners, you can head to Apple.com to watch the event. Make sure you’re using the Safari browser otherwise it won’t work!

If you don’t have an Apple device, you’re out of luck. However, we’ll be at the event live, so stay tuned to SAI for coverage and analysis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.