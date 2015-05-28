Apple's biggest event of the year begins June 8

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where it typically announces updates to the software for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, begins June 8 with a keynote address at 10 a.m. Pacific, the company told Business Insider.

At this year’s WWDC, Apple is expected to announce two new products: A streaming music service based on Beats Music and a new Apple TV box.

Apple bought Beats last year for $US3 billion. According to several reports, it’s ready to transition Beats into a new streaming service that will rival others like Spotify, Rdio, Rhapsody, and Tidal. According to Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac, Apple’s streaming service will also work on Android phones.

The new Apple TV box will have a new user interface and allow developers to make apps for it, according to John Paczkowski of BuzzFeed. It will also have a new remote with a touchpad, according to Brian X. Chen of The New York Times. The Apple TV hasn’t been updated since March 2012.

Finally, Apple will introduce updates to the iOS, the software that powers iPhones and iPads, and OS X, the operating system for Mac computers. 9to5Mac’s Gurman previously reported that those operating system updates will focus mostly on fixing bugs and adding stability. There won’t be many big new features.

WWDC is Apple’s biggest event of the year. After the keynote, thousands of developers attend sessions with Apple employees to learn how to make better apps for Apple’s various gadgets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.