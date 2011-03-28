Apple "Will Unveil The Future Of iOS" At WWDC June 6-10

Photo: AP

Apple just announced the date for its big developer conference, WWDC: June 6-10.Apple SVP Phil Schiller said in a canned statement for the press release, “At this year’s conference we are going to unveil the future of iOS and Mac OS.”



For the last three years, Apple has previewed its iOS software in March or April, then shipped it in June or July around the time of WWDC.

So far Apple has not previewed iOS 5.

Reports emerged this weekend that Apple might be delaying iOS 5. It’s possible we’ll see the software demoed at WWDC, but won’t see it shipped until later.

Apple also traditionally uses WWDC as the launching point for the newest iPhone.

