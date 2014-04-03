Apple's First Major Event Of The Year -- WWDC -- Will Happen On June 2

Apple announced that its annual developer conference, WWDC, is happening June 2-6.

WWDC is where Apple reveals major changes to its software for developers.

We’re expecting Apple to announce iOS 8, the newest version of Apple’s iPhone and iPad software. We’re also expecting it announce new features, and perhaps a new look for OS X, the software that runs Macs.

Here’s the release:

CUPERTINO, California — April 3, 2014 — Apple® today announced that it will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) June 2 through June 6 at San Francisco’s Moscone West. At this year’s five-day conference, developers from around the world will learn about the future of iOS and OS X®, giving them the latest tools and technologies to continue creating the most innovative apps for the millions of iOS and Mac® customers worldwide. WWDC will feature more than 100 technical sessions, over 1,000 Apple engineers, hands-on labs to help developers integrate new technologies and fine tune their apps, as well as the Apple Design Awards which showcase the best apps from the past year. Developers can apply for tickets via the WWDC website (developer.apple.com/wwdc) now through Monday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m. PDT, and tickets will be issued to attendees through random selection. Developers will know their status by Monday, April 7 at 5:00 p.m. PDT. There will also be 200 Student Scholarships available, giving students around the world the chance to earn a free ticket (developer.apple.com/wwdc/students). This year the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) and its alliance partners will help promote scholarships to female engineers and coders. “We have the most amazing developer community in the world and have a great week planned for them,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Every year the WWDC audience becomes more diverse, with developers from almost every discipline you can imagine and coming from every corner of the globe. We look forward to sharing with them our latest advances in iOS and OS X so they can create the next generation of great apps.” WWDC 2014 activities include:

More than 100 technical sessions presented by Apple engineers on a wide range of topics for developing, deploying and integrating the latest iOS and OS X technologies;

more than 1,000 Apple engineers supporting over 100 hands-on labs and events to provide developers with code-level assistance, insight into optimal development techniques and guidance on how they can make the most of iOS and OS X technologies in their apps;

the latest innovations, features and capabilities of iOS and OS X, and how to enhance an app’s functionality, performance, quality and design;

the opportunity to connect with thousands of fellow iOS and OS X developers from around the world — last year more than 60 countries were represented;

a new series of get togethers for attendees focused on particular topics with special guest speakers and activities;

engaging and inspirational lunchtime sessions with leading minds and influencers from the worlds of technology, science and entertainment; and

Apple Design Awards which recognise iPhone®, iPad® and Mac apps that demonstrate technical excellence, innovation and outstanding design.

Monday’s State of the Union session and the Apple Design Awards will be live streamed via the WWDC website giving more developers around the world access to the latest information in real time. Videos from all technical sessions will be posted throughout the week on the Apple Developer website (developer.apple.com/wwdc/videos) and will be available to all registered developers.



