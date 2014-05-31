SPY SHOTS: Apple Is Setting Up Its Big Show For Next Week

Apple kicks of its enormous developers conference, WWDC, on June 2 in San Francisco. The company will announce updates to its operating systems for Macs, iPhones, and iPads plus some other cool stuff.

Business Insider’s Jay Yarow will be reporting live from the event next week, but, in the meantime, he decided to stop by the site to check out how the set-up is going.

Here are some pictures of the scene:

Proof that a new iOS will be announced:

A huge billboard outside:

Another look:

Jay Yarow

