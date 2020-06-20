Apple is about to unveil a bunch of new features coming to the iPhone, Apple Watch, and other major products — here's what to expect

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple’s WWDC is coming up on June 22, where the company is expected to announce new features for big products like the iPhone and Apple Watch as well as new products.

Apple’s next big iPhone update, likely called iOS 14, is expected to bring a new home screen layout, the ability to set third-party apps as defaults, and other new features.

Apple may also announce its initiative to develop its own chips for the Mac at WWDC, signalling a big move away from Intel.

Apple is holding its annual developer conference on Monday, where it’s expected to unveil its latest iPhone software, new features for the Apple Watch, and plans to make its own processors for its Mac computers for the first time.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is one of the company’s biggest events of the year, attracting app developers from all over the world. The company is holding the event virtually for the first time in its 31-year history because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the keynote and workshops will be taking place remotely.

The conference is also coming at a critical time for Apple as its App Store policies have been under scrutiny by regulators and developers. Just as the European Union had launched two antitrust investigations into Apple over its App Store and Apple Pay, a prominent developer behind the new email app Hey raised concerns over the company’s long-standing policy of taking a 30% cut from subscriptions sold through the App Store.

Other than iPhone and Apple Watch updates, Apple may unveil a couple of new products like a refreshed iMac with a new design.

Here’s a look at everything we’re expecting to see from WWDC 2020.

New iPhone and iPad features

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Among the biggest news of the day will be Apple’s introduction of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, the forthcoming software updates for the iPhone and iPad.

Rumours suggest iOS 14 will bring new iPhone features like a new home screen layout, the ability to unsend iMessage texts, the ability to set third-party apps like Google Maps and Spotify as defaults, and much more, according to reports from 9to5Mac,MacRumors, and Bloomberg. Apple is also focusing on making iOS 14 more stable and less buggy, reports Bloomberg, following iOS 13’s somewhat messy release.

Here’s a closer look at what we’re expecting to see from iOS 14.

The next Apple Watch update

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Apple will also probably unveil its next major software update for the Apple Watch, as it typically does during WWDC. The new update, likely called watchOS 7, is expected to bring new watch faces, the ability to share custom watch faces with other Apple Watch owners, and parental controls, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple could also introduce sleep tracking to the Apple Watch, as Bloomberg previously reported that the company had been working on such technology. It’s unclear if this feature would be available through a software update or if it would require new Apple Watch hardware.

Read more about what we’re expecting to see from watchOS 7 here.

New software for the rest of Apple’s products, too

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Apple typically reveals new features across all of its major products at WWDC, meaning we’ll hear more about updates coming to Mac computers and the Apple TV as well. Little has been reported about what’s in store for these software updates, but Apple typically launches its new Mac software in the fall.

Apple’s big move away from Intel for Mac computers

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Among the biggest announcements of this year’s conference is expected to be Apple’s shift away from Intel’s processors for upcoming Mac models. The tech giant is expected to start selling Mac computers that run on its own self-developed chips instead of Intel’s as soon as next year, and we may hear about it at WWDC, according to Bloomberg.

Mac computers are the only Apple products that don’t run on the company’s own processors, but it looks as if that will soon change. Apple is said to be making the announcement at WWDC to give developers time to make any necessary changes to their Mac apps.

A new services bundle for Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple News Plus

Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

Apple is reportedly considering bundling services such as Apple News Plus, Apple TV Plus, and Apple Music as part of an effort to gain more subscribers, according to Bloomberg. The report didn’t provide a precise launch date, but said the bundle could debut as early as 2020.

WWDC usually focuses more on software and services rather than hardware, so it seems plausible that Apple could make some announcements related to its entertainment subscriptions during the event.

Some new Apple gadgets, like a new iMac and HomePod

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Although software is usually the focus of WWDC, there’s a slew of products rumoured to be in Apple’s pipeline, some of which may debut at the conference.

For example, Apple reportedly has a new iMac in the works with an all-new design, according to leaker Sonny Dickson. Since Apple launched the Mac Pro at last year’s WWDC, it’s possible it could introduce a new iMac during this year’s event.

Apple may also be planning to release a cheaper, smaller version of the HomePod that would be compatible with non-Apple music services, according to Bloomberg. Like the Mac Pro, the original HomePod also debuted at WWDC, so there’s a chance Apple could use WWDC as an opportunity to introduce its successor.

A faster Apple TV as well as an iPhone accessory similar to Tile that helps you find lost items are also expected to be in Apple’s 2020 product roadmap. While it’s true that Apple typically uses WWDC to introduce new software features, it may launch some of these ancillary products at WWDC to keep the focus on the iPhone during its typical fall launch.

Read more about all the new Apple products we’re expecting to see this year here.

