LIVE: Apple announces new features for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and more at its biggest conference of the year

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is taking place on Monday.

Apple is expected to announce new iPhone features, a sleep tracking app for the Apple Watch, and its own processors for the Mac.

The event comes as Apple’s App Store policies have been under scrutiny as it faces an antitrust probe from the European Commission.

We’ll be covering the event live as it unfolds, so refresh our live blog below to get the latest updates.

Apple is kicking off its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, where it’s expected to announce new features for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and other major products as well as the development of its own processors for the Mac.

WWDC is one of Apple’s biggest events of the year, attracting developers from all over the world. The tech giant is holding the event virtually for the first time in the conference’s 31-year-history because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple typically uses WWDC as an opportunity to provide developers and consumers with a preview of what’s to come for all of its major products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch, Mac computers, and Apple TV. The company sometimes announces new hardware products, but the focus of WWDC is usually on Apple’s software platforms rather than individual gadgets.

One of the biggest announcements we’re expecting to see is the the unveil of new processors for Mac computers that are based on the iPhone’s chips – signalling a big move away from chipmaker Intel.

We’ll be covering the event live below, so be sure to refresh for the latest updates as the event unfolds. All times are in PDT.

Apple is also bringing Picture-in-Picture to the iPhone, the iPad feature that lets you watch a video in a smaller window while using other apps.

Apple

You can also stack widgets on top of one another and swipe through them on the home screen. The iPhone will also automatically show different stacked widgets on the home screen at different points during the day.

Apple is also making changes to how widgets look on the iPhone. The new designs have more data and are available in a variety of sizes. You can also drag them from the “Today” view, which is located to the left the home screen, and drop them on the main home screen.

Apple

With App Library, Apple automatically sorts apps into categories so that you don’t have to create home screen folders manually.

There’s a new space at the end of your home screen pages called the App Library. It groups apps into different folders for categories like Suggestions, Recently Added, Entertainment, and more.

Apple

We’re getting a look at some changes to the home screen coming in iOS 14. It looks like you’ll be able to expand individual app icons into larger widgets in iOS 14.

Apple

First up is the iPhone home screen. He’s talking about how the iPhone’s home screen has stood the test of time.

Apple

Now Apple’s Craig Federighi is on screen to talk about iOS. He’s about to unveil iOS 14.

Apple is committed to being a “force for change,” Cook says.

Apple

Cook is starting off by addressing the issues racism, inequality, and injustice. “We must all aim far higher to build a future that lives up to our ideals,” he says. “This means taking action.”

Now we’re seeing Tim Cook on stage in an empty Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple’s campus.

Apple

The event is minutes away from starting. The live stream is showing what appears to be a satellite view of Earth speckled with Memojis, Apple’s customisable animated emojis.

Apple

Early rumours indicated that Apple could announce a new iMac and possibly other products at WWDC, but some are saying there might not be any hardware announcements this year.

WWDC starts at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

