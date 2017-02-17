Apple's biggest annual event hits San Jose on June 5

Apple Tim Cook

Apple on Thursday announced the date and location for WWDC, its annual conference for developers and app makers.

This year, WWDC will take place from June 5 through June 9. And in a change, it’s moving from San Francisco, where it’s been held the past few years, to San Jose.

San Jose is much closer to Apple’s two campuses in Cupertino, California. Although Apple’s new Apple Campus 2 isn’t yet finished, it could be close to complete by June, which suggests that Apple could hold some events or talks at its new “spaceship.”

Developers interested in attending can sign up for a lottery starting March 27, but in order to register, you need to be a member of Apple’s developer program as of Thursday.

Apple describes this year’s conference on its website using language that echoes remarks that former CEO Steve Jobs previously said:

Technology alone is not enough. Technology must intersect with the liberal arts and the humanities, to create new ideas and experiences that push society forward. This summer we bring together thousands of brilliant minds representing many diverse perspectives, passions, and talents to help us change the world.

Business Insider will be covering WWDC and any announcements Apple decides to make at its largest and only annual developer conference. In the recent past, Apple has only announced new software features for iPhones and Macs, but the company has also historically revealed new hardware at the event.

