Apple Writer John Gruber: That White iPhone I Tweeted About Was A Toy

Photo: John Gruber’s Instagram

Yesterday, Apple guru John Gruber posted a picture of a rare white iPhone 4 – the likes of which we’ve not yet seen in the wild.Turns out it was a hoax.



Today, Gruber emailed our reporter, Jay Yarow about it.

Yeah, it’s a toy. Or something. The “display” is a paper printout under the plastic. It’s bizarre!

The build quality is junk, compared to a real iPhone, but it’s way better than a true “toy”. I have no idea why it exists.

I feel a little bad that you and TUAW ran it as real. I truly didn’t intend for anyone to take it seriously for more than a few minutes. But you should’ve waited for me to post it on DF, so I don’t feel too bad. :-)

Don’t feel bad for us, John. Feel bad for those who long for a gleaming white iPhone 4.

