Apple worries that spy technology has been secretly added to the computer servers it buys

Apple’s huge success with services like iTunes, the App Store, and iCloud has a dark side.

Apple hasn’t been able to build the all the data centres it needs to run these enormous photo storage and internet services on its own, reports The Information’s Amir Efrati and Steve Nellis.

This has meant that Apple has been using cloud services from its rivals, namely Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, to help it run these services. And it reportedly just signed a contract to use Google’s cloud services as well.

Apple has embarked on yet-another-attempt to build more data centres to handle all of that, called Project McQueen, reports Jordan Novet at VentureBeat, and the project is having a rough go of it, reports The Information.

But it’s just not that easy to build data centres that can handle billions of photos, documents and apps installed on the 1 billion Apple devices around the world. As usage increases, ordinary technology gets overburdened and can’t handle the traffic.

There’s only a few companies in the world that operate at the kind of scale that Apple needs, such as Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft. And most of these companies have spent decades creating custom computer equipment and software to handle their needs.

Still, Apple is motivated to build its own hardware, the same as Google and Amazon does, and run it on its own for one pretty scary reason: security. It suspects that the servers it has been ordering from others are being captured during shipping, and backdoors added to them that will make them susceptible to being hacked.

NOW WATCH: This bed automatically makes itself three seconds after you get up



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.