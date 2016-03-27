Here are the best pictures ever taken on an iPhone, according to Apple

Jirasak Panpiansin/AppleA photo taken by Jirasak Panpiansin in Chaiyaphum Province, Thailand
Apple has launched a new ad campaign aimed at iPhone photography and says it has found the best photos taken on the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus.
The campaign, called World Gallery, showcases work from around the world and will be featured in 85 cities across 26 countries, according to iMore.
The theme of this years selection is people, children, and men doing normal things. Apple has mixed together famous photographers with shots from every users.
Here are the best pictures, as chosen by Apple:
Dustin Cohen/AppleA photo taken by Dustin Cohen from Brooklyn which shows New York in the background.
Jirasak Panpiansin/AppleA photo of a young girl and a dog taken by Jirasak Panpiansin in Chaiyaphum Province, Thailand.
Melissa Casillas/AppleA photo of a girl and a butterfly taken by Melissa Casillas from Querétaro, México.
