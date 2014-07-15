REPORT: Apple Has A Secret Partnership To Make Battery Life A Lot Better

Apple is rumoured to be working with Intelligent Energy, a fuel-cell firm that could enable Apple’s devices to last “days or even weeks,” according to a Daily Mail report.

Consumer technology is a major facet of Intelligent Energy’s business. “Our technology can be sized to suit your requirements and designed to power anything from a laptop to a mobile phone,” says one of its websites.

However, it’d be a few more years before Intelligent Energy’s battery tech makes it into Apple’s gadgets, according to the Mail.

The Mail also notes that Intelligent Energy recently opened an office in San Jose, convenient to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, CA.

Intelligent Energy purchased a number of patents from Eveready Batteries last year that could aid in the production of a mobile fuel-cell battery. The Daily Mail claims that the patents were bought in conjunction with Apple, though the identity of Intelligent Energy’s partner wasn’t disclosed in regulatory filings.

All Intelligent Energy has to do now is shrink that cartridge to fit inside a smartphone, which seems to be why they’re rumoured to have partnered up with Apple.

Apple and Intelligent Energy did not responded to requests for comment.

