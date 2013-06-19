Secret Settings In iOS 7 Show Apple Is Working On Even More New iPhone Features

Kyle Russell

If you thought the only changes coming to iOS were what Apple showed off at WWDC, you were mistaken.

Thanks to a post on 9to5Mac, we’ve gotten word that Twitter user Hamza Sood has found a ton of secret new features buried in the beta version of iOS 7.

New features include gestures that enable faster multitasking, the option to hide apps that come pre-installed from Apple, and the ability to place folders within other folders and use pinch gestures to navigate between them.

Here’s a video showing off some of the hidden features, courtesy of 9to5Mac:

