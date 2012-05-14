Apple Is Working On A New 15-Inch MacBook Pro With 'Jaw-Dropping' Retina Display

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Apple is preparing to release a new 15-inch MacBook Pro this summer that will come with Retina Display, 9To5Mac has learned.The laptop’s Retina Display feature, which 9To5Mac’s sources have described as “jaw-dropping,” would make this the first Mac product to come with the high resolution display. Until now, Retina Display has only been available on the iPhone and iPad.



According to 9To5Mac, Apple has also decided to nix the optical disc drive from the new 15-inch MacBook Pro to give it an ultra-thin design. What’s more, the redesigned laptop will also include a significantly faster USB 3 drive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.