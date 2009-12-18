Apple Working On 3D 'Hyper-Reality' Displays

Apple’s patent applications always provide an interesting peek into what Apple researchers have been working on. In one of the more interesting patent applications we’ve discovered, Apple appears to be researching 3D displays in which the user will be able to look around an object.



In order to view a 3D object from various angles on your screen at present, you are required to use the mouse or keyboard to manipulate the object. This might simply involve clicking and dragging to pan or rotate an object. While functional, Apple considers this to be unintuitive and potentially frustrating to new users.

Continue reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.