Apple Is Working On A Killer 3D Camera

Photo: AP Images

Apple is working on a new 3D camera that could be used in the iPhone, iPad, and potentially other devices, according to a patent unearthed by Patently Apple.The camera would make full use of Apple devices’ Retina displays to show off 3D images in greater detail than any other 3D camera around today.



It’ll also be capable of intelligent facial and gesture recognition.

Keep in mind this is just a patent. It doesn’t guarantee we’ll see such a 3D camera any time soon.

