Apple Won't Touch Cigarette Smokers' Computers

People are complaining that Apple refused to repair their under-warranty computers because they were “contaminated” by cigarette smoke.



Consumerists notes two particular cases where Apple customers seeking warranty services on their laptops and computers were turned away.

One customer with a $3000 iMac was denied services eventually emailed CEO Steve Jobs to complain.

Eventually a woman from Steve’s office named Dena called the customer “to deliver the bad news.”

She said that the computer is beyond economical repair due to tar from cigarette smoke! She said the

hard drive is about to fail, the optical drive has failed and it isn’t feasible to repair the computer under the warranty. This computer is less than 2 years old! Only one person in my household smokes – one 21 year old college student. She said that I can get it repaired elsewhere at my expense.

Ah. The good ol’ hard-drive-is-full-of-tar excuse.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.