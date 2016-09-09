Apple won't say how many iPhone 7s it will sell in the first weekend

Apple will be breaking with tradition and will not be releasing the numbers for first-weekend sales of the new iPhone 7.

The decision will make it more difficult for the market to gauge the early success of the company’s new flagship device, launched at a time when the emergence of ‘peak smartphone’ is being debated.

Reuters reported that Apple chose not release first-weekend sales figures because in those early days supply has more influence than demand.

“As we have expanded our distribution through carriers and resellers to hundreds of thousands of locations around the world, we are now at a point where we know before taking the first customer pre-order that we will sell out of iPhone 7,” Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet told Reuters.

“These initial sales will be governed by supply, not demand, and we have decided that [first-weekend sales] is no longer a representative metric for our investors and customers.”

Business Insider has contacted Apple Australia for comment.

Apple suffered its first-ever drop in iPhone sales this year, recording contractions in both March and June quarters.

The iPhone 7 was launched globally yesterday. Australians are able to pre-order from this afternoon, September 9, with the 4.7-inch model starting at $1,079 and the 5.5-inch Plus going for at least $1,269. Read more about the features of the new handsets here.

