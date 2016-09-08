There's a new sign that Apple expects iPhone 7 sales to be disappointing

Kif Leswing
Usually, after Apple releases a new iPhone, it puts out a breathless press release about how many people pre-ordered it on the first weekend.

For example, last year

“Sales for iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus have been phenomenal, blowing past any previous first weekend sales results in Apple’s history,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

And 2014

Apple today announced a record number of first day pre-orders of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, the biggest advancements in iPhone history, with over four million in the first 24 hours.

This year, Apple won’t be announcing pre-release numbers, possibly a sign that it expects iPhone sales to be muted.

Analysts expect iPhone sales to be flat through the end of the year.

Here’s what Apple told CNBC: 

We’ll have to wait until Apple reports its quarterly earnings to see whether the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have been selling well. 

