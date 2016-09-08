There's a new sign that Apple expects iPhone 7 sales to be disappointing

Usually, after Apple releases a new iPhone, it puts out a breathless press release about how many people pre-ordered it on the first weekend.

For example, last year:

“Sales for iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus have been phenomenal, blowing past any previous first weekend sales results in Apple’s history,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

And 2014:

Apple today announced a record number of first day pre-orders of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, the biggest advancements in iPhone history, with over four million in the first 24 hours.

This year, Apple won’t be announcing pre-release numbers, possibly a sign that it expects iPhone sales to be muted.

Analysts expect iPhone sales to be flat through the end of the year.

Here’s what Apple told CNBC:

JUST IN: Apple says it will not be releasing iPhone pre-order numbers as it traditionally has in the past. pic.twitter.com/kGXfPcUkKB

— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) September 8, 2016

We’ll have to wait until Apple reports its quarterly earnings to see whether the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have been selling well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.