Apple Won't Make A Dock For The iPhone 5's New Plug

Photo: Apple

According to an email from Apple’s SVP of Marketing to a customer, Apple has no plans to make a dock for the iPhone 5 that fits the phone’s special new lightning connector.Schiller’s email was leaked to 9to5Mac.



In the email, Schiller says:

We do not plan on making a dock for the iPhone 5. Most people who use docks use them with speaker or clock systems.

Historically, Apple has always made a dock for new iPhone models. But it looks like customers will have to rely on third party accessory makers this time around.

