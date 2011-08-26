Apple Won’t Change, New CEO Says

Apple’s new CEO Tim Cook said the company’s principles and values won’t change, in the uncertain wake of Steve Jobs’ resignation.



“I want you to be confident that Apple is not going to change,” Cook wrote in a letter to Apple employees. “Steve built a company and culture that is unlike any other in the world and we are going to stay true to that — it is in our DNA.”

The Cupertino, Calif.-based company’s new head added that Jobs has been an “incredible leader and mentor” and he shares his “optimism for Apple’s bright future.”

Cook, 50, takes the helm of Apple after Jobs resigned yesterday due to ongoing health problems. The 13-year Apple veteran now faces significant challenges from competitors such as Google, Samsung and HTC as rivals attempt to outdo Apple’s creations.

As interim-CEO during Jobs’ previous medical leaves, Cook ran day-to-day operations for brief periods in 2004 and 2009 while Jobs underwent treatment for his pancreatic cancer and liver transplant.

“I am confident our best years lie ahead of us and that together we will continue to make Apple the magical place that it is,” Cook added.

This post originally appeared at Mobiledia.

