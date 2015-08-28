Despite rumours, there won't be a mini version of the iPhone this year

One device we won’t be seeing at Apple’s huge event next month is an iPhone with a smaller screen.

There had been rumours that Apple was planning this year to release a smaller, more budget-friendly version of its best-selling iPhone 6. The phone would have a 4-inch screen instead of the 4.7-inch one found on the iPhone 6 or the 5.5-inch screen on the iPhone 6 Plus.

The media had nicknamed the “iPhone 6c,” a reference to the less expensive iPhone 5c that Apple released alongside the 5S two years ago.

But Mark Gurman, who has a track record of reporting reliable Apple news ahead of official announcements, reported on 9to5Mac Thursday afternoon that Apple won’t actually announce a 4-inch version of the phone at the event.

Gurman reports that Apple is indeed working on a 4-inch iPhone 6, but it’s not yet. Gurman also writes that Apple is testing a 3.5-inch version of its new iPhone. That screen is the size all iPhones were until the iPhone 5 came out in 2012.

Along with a of its Apple TV set top box, Apple is expected on September 9 to announce refreshed versions of its iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

The 5C was nearly identical to the iPhone 5 that had been announced a year earlier, but had a plastic shell and was available in a variety of colours.

