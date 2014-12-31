Apple Won Christmas By A Landslide This Year

Apple was, by far, the most popular gift choice over Christmas week, in terms of electronic devices. According to data from mobile analytics company Flurry charted for us by BI Intelligence, more than half of all the new mobile devices activated around the world — 51%, to be exact — were Apple products.

That’s an incredible feat, especially since Apple’s competitors weren’t even close. In fact, roughly three Apple devices were activated for every Samsung device activated over the Christmas holiday. Other smartphones from LG and Sony all made up around 1% of smartphones sold during the holiday period, while HTC and Xiaomi devices claimed less than 1% of all activations. As Flurry aptly writes, “It’s clear that Santa is no longer into cookies — he prefers Apples.”

Flurry got its data by tracking 600,000 apps activated on Christmas day around the world.

