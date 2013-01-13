Apple Wins An Emmy Award

Apple, one of the most beloved companies in the world, has just received another impressive honour.



The iPhone maker received a Tech Emmy Award at CES 2013 from the National Academy of Television Arts.

Apple’s award is for an “Eco-system for Real Time Presentation of TV Content to Mobile Devices without the use of specialised Television Hardware”, reports Forbes.

We don’t know yet what product this is actually referring to but many are guessing that the win is for Apple’s iCloud.

This isn’t the first time that Apple has received a tech Emmy award. It took home an Emmy in 2001 for the invention of FireWire, in 2002 for video-editing software Final Cut Pro, and two more in 2005 and 2006 for “Streaming Media Architectures and Components.”

