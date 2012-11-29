Apple Just Won Another Case Against Samsung ... In The Netherlands

A Samsung Galaxy Tablet.

Apple Inc. won a Dutch sales ban on some of Samsung Electronics Co.’s older Galaxy tablets and smartphones after a Netherlands court ruled in a patent lawsuit.Samsung’s Galaxy products using certain versions of Google Inc’s Android operating system infringe an Apple patent describing a way to navigate images in a photo gallery, Judge Peter Blok said today.



Samsung last year tweaked a feature on the smartphones to bypass a Dutch injunction. Today’s ban concerns products that are still on the market with the old patent-infringing feature.

The two companies continue to clash over the intellectual property behind the $219 billion smartphone market, even after Apple settled all its lawsuits with HTC Corp. earlier this month. Samsung is trying to hit back after a California court ruled in August it had to pay $1.05 billion for copying Apple products.

Samsung must pay Apple a penalty of 100,000 euros ($129,000) every day it violates the ruling, the Dutch court said. Samsung also has to tell Apple how much profit it made from sales of infringing Galaxy products since June 2011. A separate court procedure will determine how much of that profit Samsung must pay Apple.

The ruling is the latest in a long line of disputes in courts across the globe as the rivals fight for dominance in the smart phone and tablet-computer markets.

