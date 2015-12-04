Samsung has agreed to pay Apple over $500 million

Samsung is set to pay Apple $548,176,477 (around £362 million) after the company lost a long-running patent dispute, according to AppleInsider.

The dispute, which started in 2012, saw Apple accuse Samsung of copying the design of the iPhone with its Galaxy handsets. The court agreed and awarded Apple damages of over $1 billion (£600 million) which has since been whittled down to $548 million.

The payment, which has been ordered by the U.S District Court for Northern California, will be made within 10 days of Apple sending Samsung an invoice. Samsung is reserving the right to reimbursement if the verdict changes.

Samsung’s first set of Galaxy phones looked nearly identical to the iPhone, but the company has since diversified its lineup. The Galaxy S6 Edge, for example, includes a curved display and is not immediately similar to the iPhone 6S.

