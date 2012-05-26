Apple Will Start Selling Nest Thermostats In Its Retail Stores

Next time you walk into an Apple store, don’t be too surprised if you see a few thermostats on sale somewhere between the iPads and the MacBooks.



iLounge reports that Apple’s retail stores will soon start selling the Learning Thermostat from Nest, a startup founded by Apple’s former senior vice president and iPod designer Tony Fadell.

9to5Mac has since confirmed that the thermostats are currently listed in Apple’s inventory database and will go on sale “very soon.”

The Nest thermostat, which first went on sale at the end of last year, analyses your usage habits to help manage your energy consumption at home.

This is somewhat surprising because as far as we can tell, Apple only sells products that are related to other Apple products. It sells plenty of third-party items like Square dongles, headphones and iPad cases, but all of these items support the sale of more Apple gadgets.

The Nest thermostat does have an iPhone app, but that’s about it. Buying a Nest doesn’t necessarily mean buying an iPhone.

