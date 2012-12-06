Apple Will Start Making Computers In The USA Next Year, Says CEO

In his long interview with Bloomberg BusinessWeek’s Josh Tyrangiel, Apple CEO Tim Cook says that the company plans to start making Macs in the US next year.



“We’re really proud of it,” he says. “We could have quickly maybe done just assembly, but it’s broader because we wanted to do something more substantial. So we’ll literally invest over $100 million.”

“This doesn’t mean that Apple will do it ourselves, but we’ll be working with people, and we’ll be investing our money.”

In November, we reported that the company Apple pays to build its iPhones, Foxconn, is planning to set up factories in the US. Foxconn is looking at locations in Detroit and Los Angeles.

Cook says that “the engine,” for the iPhone and iPad is already made in the US. The glass for both gadgets is made in Kentucky, he says.

Apple and Foxconn have both gotten a lot of bad ink over labour practices in China, where most Apple gadgets are currently made.

Cook also talks about American-made Macs in this video with Brian Williams:



