Apple Is Going To Pay Part Of The Cost To Make Life Better For Foxconn Employees

It looks like Apple is going to put some of its huge pile of cash to good use.



Foxconn’s CEO Terry Gou revealed Thursday that Apple will share some of the costs of improving working conditions at the Chinese manufacturing plant after a string of complaints from workers and labour groups, Reuters reports.

“We’ve discovered that this (improving factory conditions) is not a cost. It is a competitive strength,” Gou said at a press event, according to Reuters. “I believe Apple sees this as a competitive strength along with us, and so we will split the initial costs.”

Apple isn’t the only company to rely on Foxconn for manufacturing electronics, but it has increasingly been associated with Foxconn and its practices by the media, which may be why Apple is interested in taking a step to help improve the manufacturer’s image.

There’s no word yet on how much money will go into improving the working conditions or what share of the money will come from Apple.

