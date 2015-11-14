Apple is finally killing off Beats Music

Apple has announced that it will shut down Beats Music, the streaming service that it acquired as part of the purchase of Beats in May 2014.

Engadget reports that people who were still using the Beats Music streaming service noticed an updated support page informing them that the service will shut down on November 30.

There’s no need for Apple to operate two different music streaming services, so it makes sense for it to force customers of Beats Music onto Apple Music.

Apple used elements of Beats Music to help build its new music streaming service. The onboarding process used several bubbles with musicians in, and this was carried forward to Apple Music.

But it’s also possible that Apple had its eye on Beats and Beats Music for a different reason: record producer Jimmy Iovine. The experienced producer is a popular name in the music industry, and one anonymous source with knowledge of the acquisition told Bloomberg that Apple bought the company just so that it could bring Iovine’s industry experience and contacts on board.

Here, via Engadget, is the full message about the closure of Beats Music:

Move your playlists and preferences to Apple Music, coming soon to Sonos. Beats Music is ending all service on November 30, but don’t worry – Apple Music is coming soon to Sonos. By moving your Beats Music account to Apple Music, you’ll be able to keep your playlists and preferences and listen on Sonos as soon as it is available. Keep an eye out for your invitation with all of the details. To get ready, be sure to sign up for Apple Music now-free for the first three months-on your iOS device, Android, Mac, or PC. All of your music picks and playlists will be moved from Beats Music to Apple Music, and you’ll be able to browse more than 30 million songs, listen to worldwide radio with Beats 1, and more. For more information about Apple Music, visit apple.com/music.

