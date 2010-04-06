Apple Will Show Off The Next iPhone OS On April 8

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple is holding an event this Thursday, April 8, to unveil the next generation of its iPhone OS.It just sent out invitations for “for a sneak peek of the next generation of iPhone OS software.”



Expected features include background processing for third-party apps. We expect Apple will also show off its new mobile ad product, the “iAd”.

iPhone OS 4 will probably roll out sometime this summer for the iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad.

The event this Thursday is at 10 a.m. PT, per Gizmodo.

