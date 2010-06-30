Apple Will Sell 12 Million iPhones To Verizon Subscribers For $7 Billion -- Analyst

Verizon customers are already waiting in line.

Photo: Associated Press

Oppenheimer’s Yair Reiner runs the numbers on the reported Verizon iPhone. Here, from Philip Elmer-Dewitt of Fortune, are some of his key points:



Over the last year, Apple sold 11 million iPhones into AT&T’s (T) installed base of 65 million subscribers. Some of those customers might switch to Verizon if and when it gets the device, but with its 83 million pre-paid subs, Verizon would likely provide at least 12 million net additional unit sales for Apple.

Adding a second U.S. carrier would blunt the competitive threat from Google’s (GOOG) Android platform, which Verizon has been promoting heavily as its answer to the iPhone…

An additional 12M units would translate into $7B-plus in revenue and $3.00-plus in EPS per year—which isn’t pre-baked into expectations.

And, yes, you guessed it, Yair thinks Apple is a screaming buy. Meanwhile, no wonder Research in Motion (RIMM) stock got smashed.

