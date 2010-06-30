Apple Will Sell 12 Million iPhones To Verizon Subscribers For $7 Billion -- Analyst

Photo: Associated Press
Oppenheimer’s Yair Reiner runs the numbers on the reported Verizon iPhone. Here, from Philip Elmer-Dewitt of Fortune, are some of his key points:
- Over the last year, Apple sold 11 million iPhones into AT&T’s (T) installed base of 65 million subscribers. Some of those customers might switch to Verizon if and when it gets the device, but with its 83 million pre-paid subs, Verizon would likely provide at least 12 million net additional unit sales for Apple.
- Adding a second U.S. carrier would blunt the competitive threat from Google’s (GOOG) Android platform, which Verizon has been promoting heavily as its answer to the iPhone…
- An additional 12M units would translate into $7B-plus in revenue and $3.00-plus in EPS per year—which isn’t pre-baked into expectations.
And, yes, you guessed it, Yair thinks Apple is a screaming buy. Meanwhile, no wonder Research in Motion (RIMM) stock got smashed.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.