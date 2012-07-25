Apple Will Release The New iPhone And iPad Mini In September: Analyst

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

September is going to be a busy month for Apple.KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a research note Monday that Apple is planning to release the next iPhone in early September, followed by the new iPad Mini later that same month.



“iPhone 5 to debut in September. But due to in-cell touch panel and casing yield rate limits, ability to offset older models’ shipments decrease will be moderate,” Kuo writes in the note, via MacRumors.

Kuo has a pretty good track record when it comes to Apple’s product schedule. He correctly predicted that Apple would kill off the 17-inch MacBook Pro, and he was one of the first to report on Apple using new in-cell technology to make the next iPhone thinner.

In his latest research note, Kuo says that Apple will introduce the iPad Mini later in September as well as a modified version of the third generation iPad around the same time to address heating issues. This confirms several previous rumours that Apple would tweak the latest iPad.

“Though shipments of iPad mini’s components will start in August, the new iPad line will end production, ready for transition to a modified New iPad line,” Kuo writes in the note. “As such, component shipments will drop in August as iPad mini’s components shipments growth will be offset.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.