Apple Will Release A New Mac Pro This Spring

Apple is gearing up to launch a new Mac Pro this spring, MacRumors reports.French Apple reseller France Systems recently sent out a newsletter to its customers that Apple will be stopping sales of the Mac Pro on March 1 due to new EU regulatory requirements.



But despite those requirements, France Systems says that Apple is still planning to release a new Mac Pro in the spring.

The Mac Pro is Apple’s most powerful desktop computer, but it’s mostly popular with graphics and video professionals.

