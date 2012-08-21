Apple Will Ramp Up Production Of The iPad Mini Next Month To Prepare For An October Launch [REPORT]

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

Apple is planning to ramp up production of the iPad Mini in September to prepare for launching the product in October, DigiTimes reports.The publication says it has heard from supply chain sources that the smaller iPad has been in production since June, with roughly a few hundred thousand manufactured each month.



Starting in September, though, Apple’s supply chain will boost production to 4 million iPad Minis a month.

DigiTimes has a mixed track record when it comes to Apple predictions, but the timing here does make sense. The general consensus is that Apple will release the iPad Mini this fall, shortly after it comes out with the iPhone 5.

What’s more, some of those who watch Apple closely have speculated that the reason we haven’t seen as many leaked parts from the iPad Mini as we have from the iPhone 5 is because production for the new tablet hasn’t ramped up yet. So if the DigiTimes report proves to be true, expect to see more leaked parts from the iPad Mini next month.

Now check out everything you need to know about the iPhone 5 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.