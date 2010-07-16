Apple Will NOT Recall iPhone 4

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Apple will NOT recall the iPhone 4, the WSJ reports, citing a source familiar with the matter. (Likely someone in Apple’s PR department.)So what is on deck for Friday’s Antennagate press conference?



An apology, of course. Perhaps discounts on iPhone cases.

And maybe something else — “something big, or at least biggish,” as Daring Fireball’s John Gruber predicts?

Earlier: Apple Says Bloomberg iPhone 4 “Antennagate” Report Is “Simply Not True”

