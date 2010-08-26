Apple Overhauling iTunes To Make It More Web Friendly

Apple will not announced a cloud-based iTunes at its special event next week, Peter Kafka at All Things D reports.



After checking in with sources in the music industry, Kafka says we can expect an overhaul of iTunes resulting in “a lightweight, Web-based version of the iTunes store,” that’s more “social.”

Not exactly all that thrilling. Between this, and the fact that it looks less likely Apple introduces a new, sexy iTV, next week’s event is shaping up to be a dud.

On that note…yesterday, colleague Joe Weisenthal reminded us of when Steve Jobs presented the iPod HiFi, embedded below. It might be the most boring Jobs presentation ever. Will next week be more or less boring than this?



