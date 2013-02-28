Apple Will Move Into Its New Spaceship-Like Headquarters By 2016

Photo: Apple via AppleInsider

Tim Cook announced at Apple’s annual shareholder meeting today that the company plans to move into its new headquarters by 2016. “We plan to bulldoze all the buildings on the new site, build one 2.8 million sq. foot building that will be the most collaborative work environment; I project that we will move in, in 2016,” CNBC quoted Cook as saying at the meeting.



Steve Jobs unveiled the plans for the new spaceship-like campus to Cupertino’s city council in 2011 shortly before he died.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.