Apple Will Make A True 4G iPhone In 2012 -- REPORT

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Apple could release a 4G iPhone running on LTE network as early as next year, industry sources told Taiwanese trade publication Digitimes.Many of Apple’s rivals have already started making 4G phones, but so far it hasn’t been happy with the LTE chipsets.



“The first generation of LTE chipsets force a lot of design compromises with the handset, and some of those, we are just not willing to make,” Cook said during Apple’s second-quarter earnings conference call in April.

It would make sense for Apple to produce an LTE phone, but Apple isn’t going to put out a compromised phone just to keep with rivals.

Take these rumours with a grain of salt as usual.

