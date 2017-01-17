Apple is about to increase the price of apps in the UK by 25% because of Brexit

Flickr Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple is increasing its App Store prices for apps and in-app purchases by more than 25% in the UK as a result of the post-Brexit fall in the pound, 9to5Mac reports, and the changes will hit in the next seven days.

It means that an app currently priced at £0.79 will increase to £0.99. And it’s likely the changes will hit the iTunes Store for TV shows, movies, and books, according to 9to5Mac.

It’s not the first time Apple has increased its prices in the UK to adjust for changes in the exchange rate — in October, it bumped up the prices for its new laptops significantly more in the UK compared to the US.

For instance, the 15-inch MacBook Pro increased £750 in the UK, compared to an increase of $400 (£330) in the US. And even existing Mac lines had their prices increased in the UK.

The price increase comes after Apple reported its busiest single day ever in the App Store on New Year’s Day this year, generating $240 million (£198 million) in sales.

Here’s Apple’s chart explaining the app price changes, via 9to5Mac:

Revenues from sales in its App Store fall under Apple’s services revenues, and though they are currently dwarfed by its hardware sales, the recurring revenue from its services revenues is becoming increasingly important to Apple, according to analysts.

By the middle of this year, iOS will reportedly have generated over $1 trillion (£815 billion) in its iOS revenues (that the operating platform across Apple’s hardware devices).

