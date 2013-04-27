Apple Has A Solution For Those Whom Couldn't Get Tickets To Its Biggest Event Of The Year

Justin Sullivan/ Getty ImagesTickets to Apple’s huge annual developer conference, WWDC, sold out in a record two minutes when they went on sale this week.



Now, Apple is acknowledging the sellout, Matthew Panzarino of The Next Web reports.

“Enthusiasm for WWDC 2013 has been incredible, with tickets selling out in record time,” Apple posted on its developer site.

For those who can’t attend the conference, Apple will post videos of all its sessions during the event. Typically, Apple would wait anywhere from a few days to months to post content from WWDC.

Apple will also host Tech Talks this fall “in a city near you.” In 2011, Apple held Tech Talks in nine cities all over the world to discuss the release of iOS 5.

WWDC has been the site of nearly every major Apple product announcement. This year, Apple is expected to introduce iOS 7, its newest mobile operating system, as well as the newest version of its PC operating system, OS X.

