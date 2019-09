Apple always has great ads. Before the iPhone launched the company into ubiquity, it simply wanted people to switch to the Mac. And it got a lot of celebrities to help out.



Take a look at these ads we found via TUAW. It’s hard to believe they’re 10 years old.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t Miss: The First 20 Apps You Must Download For Your New iPhone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.