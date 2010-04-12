Steve Jobs Replies To Another Email, Says Apple Will Drop Support For The Original iPhone

If you still own an original iPhone, you will not be getting the next generation of the iPhone software. In fact, what you have today is what you’ll have forever, it appears.



Macstories has an email from a German iPhone owner to Steve Jobs asking, “Is Apple supporting/updating the iPhone 2G in the Future?” Steve wrote back, “Sorry, no.”

So, there you go. If you own an older iPhone, you’ll probably want to upgrade to the next iPhone this summer.

Click on image for bigger version at Macstories:

Photo: Macstories

