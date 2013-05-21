Apple Will Begin Production Of A Lighter, Thinner iPad In July, Says DigiTimes

Apple will begin production of a new, thinner, lighter version of the large iPad in July, according to Taiwanese paper DigiTimes, citing supply chain sources.



It says the new iPad, which will be the fifth version of the large model will be out in September. DigiTimes has a mixed track record on product news like this, but it’s been improving lately.

The new version of the big iPad is expected to look like the iPad Mini. It’s also expected to be 25%-33% lighter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.